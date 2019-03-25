DART Rider Alerts
Subject: DART GoLink expansion and other adjustments coming March 25
Effective Date: 3/25/2019
DART GoLink expansion and other adjustments coming March 25The newest improvements at Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) feature an on-demand curb to curb service called GoLink in six service-area neighborhoods. The change, which takes effect on March 25, replaces DART On-Call and lets customers book their trips previously served by DART On-Call, enables customers throughout the system to book trips with the GoPass® app.
GoLink enhances and expands DART On-Call zones and introduce service to previously unserved or under-served areas, including Farmers Branch, Glenn Heights, Lake Highlands, Lakewood, North Dallas, Highland Park and University Park.
Additional GoLink information can be found at www.dart.org/golink.
D-Link eliminated
Route 722, known as the D-Link circulator in downtown Dallas, will be discontinued.
Check Your Schedule
Two other bus route changes will also occur on Mar. 25. Northbound service between Pennsylvania Ave. and Warren Ave. on Route 2 will be moved from Harwood Street to the IH-45 service road, and the detour routing along Ross Ave. and Washington Ave. between Hall Street and Lemmon Ave. will become a permanent part of Route 31.
Additional schedule adjustments will be made to routes 21, 42, 35, 52, 63, 76, 84, 111, 161, 208, 283, 347, 372, 378, 402, 403, 405, 410, 475, 527, 536, 549, 574 and 749.
Customers should look for new timetables and schedules before Mar. 25. They can also call DART Customer Service at 214.979.1111 or go online to DART.org/servicechange for more details.
