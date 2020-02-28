



Concurso de Arte Estudiantil de DART 2020

( El archivo PDF se abre en una nueva ventana)

Your art could appear in art exhibits and on DART vehicles,

and you could win $1,000 and other cool prizes!





2020 DART Student Art Contest Guidelines

Deadline: Friday, February 28, 2020



Each poster must visually illustrate the theme “Paint the town _____. Ride DART.” (You fill in the blank!) The DART logo must appear on any drawings of buses or trains. Limit one entry per student. Designs must be original work created by the student. No group entries allowed. Students may use multiple colors or black and white. Entries must measure 11" high x 17" wide, and the design should be laid out horizontally . Mailed or hand-delivered entries should be submitted on heavy paper such as poster, tag or illustration board. DART will distribute 11" x 17" paper to teachers/parents whose students/children participate in the contest (while supplies last and during regular business hours, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.). Media may include crayons, paint, markers, colored pencils and digital art. All lettering must be legible even when letters are used as design elements. Words must be spelled correctly. High school students: You now have the option of submitting your entry online. All digital entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at DART.org/ArtContest . All mailed or personally delivered entries must include a completed entry form ( click here to download the entry form in PDF format ), or they will be disqualified. Affix the completed form to the back of the artwork. Entries must arrive no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 and should be directed to: Jessica D. Lennon

DART's Transit Education Program

2020 Student Art Contest

Dallas Area Rapid Transit

1401 Pacific Ave.

P.O. Box 660163

Dallas, TX 75266-0163 Get Transit Directions

to the

Dallas Museum of Art DART staff will notify the teachers or parents of the winners no later than Wednesday, March 11, 2020 via a phone call and/or email, and all winners will be invited to a special recognition program and reception at the Dallas Museum of Art (details TBD). Winners will also have their artwork displayed at the museum. The 2020 DART Student Art Contest is open to students in Kindergarten through 12th grade, and a Best of Show winner will be selected from all K-12 entries. The Best of Show winner will have his or her artwork featured on DART buses and will receive a $1,000 cash prize from Dallas Contemporary. The winning entry will also be posted on DART's website, DART.org. The 1st place winner in the Kindergarten-2nd grade and 3rd-5th grade categories will receive a prize. Runners-up and honorable mentions will also receive prizes. The 1st place winner in the middle school category (6th-8th grade) will receive a $100 cash prize from Dallas Contemporary, and his or her artwork will be featured at DART rail stations and inside DART trains. Runners-up and honorable mentions will also receive prizes. The 1st place winner in the high school category (9-12th grade) will receive a $200 cash prize from Dallas Contemporary, and his or her artwork will be featured at DART rail stations and inside DART trains. Runners-up and honorable mentions will also receive prizes. Teachers or leaders with the most submissions will receive a special prize. Winners' artwork will be featured on DART's website, DART.org; at the Dallas Museum of Art; at Love Field Airport; and at select DARTable locations. All artwork becomes the property of Dallas Area Rapid Transit and may be used for advertising, sales or promotional purposes with appropriate credit to the artist. By entering the contest, you consent to have your name and photograph appear as one of the winners. For more information about the contest, please contact Jessica D. Lennon at [email protected] or 214-749-2582.

2020 DART Student Art Contest Digital Entry Form

Digital entry is open to high school students only.

2020 DART Student Art Contest Entry Form

All mailed or personally delivered entries must include a completed entry form (download the entry form in PDF format below), or they will be disqualified. Affix the completed form to the back of the artwork. Entries must arrive no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020. Click here for more information.

So many possibilities! Pick your favorite rail line color, go "green" for the environment, or just choose any word or color you like. You can paint the town fun, adventurous, silver or whatever you choose. You make it you!

